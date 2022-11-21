TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

