TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

