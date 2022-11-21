Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $1,007,000.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,399,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,177,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of -0.12. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMCI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

