Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $32.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

