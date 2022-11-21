Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $104.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

