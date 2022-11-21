U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 159,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

