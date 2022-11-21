Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

