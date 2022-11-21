United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.97 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.76.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

