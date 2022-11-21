Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

