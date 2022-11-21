Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $85.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

