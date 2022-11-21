Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
PCVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
