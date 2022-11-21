Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $2,571,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

