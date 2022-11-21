Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.56 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $65.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
