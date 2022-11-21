Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 13.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.