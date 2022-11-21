Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Director Sells $281,180.00 in Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Visteon Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $147.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Visteon by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 34.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,921,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Visteon

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

