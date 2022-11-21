Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Wallbox during the third quarter worth about $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the second quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.