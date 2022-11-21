Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Analysts

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Wallbox during the third quarter worth about $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the second quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox Trading Up 5.7 %

Wallbox Company Profile

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

