WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. WazirX has a market capitalization of $55.11 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

