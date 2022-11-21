Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Head to Head Contrast

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wealth Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.49 million ($0.05) -4.48 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 6.93 -$2.06 million $0.05 13.15

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -31.41% -27.64% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 11.40% 11.98% 10.24%

Volatility & Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Wealth Minerals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

