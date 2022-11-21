WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $114.09 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

