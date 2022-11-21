WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,036 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $369.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.89.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.