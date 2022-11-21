WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,036 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $369.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.89.
McKesson Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.