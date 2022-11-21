WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QCOM opened at $123.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

