WealthShield Partners LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $413.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

