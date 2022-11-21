WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

