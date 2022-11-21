WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.67 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

