WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,770 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

