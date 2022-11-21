WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 14,598 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

QQQ stock opened at $284.82 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.60.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

