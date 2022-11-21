WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

