WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $413.89 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

