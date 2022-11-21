Wells Fargo & Company Analysts Give Westlake (NYSE:WLK) a $125.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. Citigroup cut Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered Westlake from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WLK opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westlake

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

