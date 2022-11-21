Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $120.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.78.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $122.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

