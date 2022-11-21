Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Up 1.6 %

WELL stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

About Welltower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

