Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.
WELL stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
