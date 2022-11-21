Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a current ratio of 628.35. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $23.70.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.51%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.