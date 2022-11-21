Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $151.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.78.

WSM stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.27. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.01% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

