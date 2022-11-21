Yellow Pages Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Y opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.37. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$12.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.69.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

