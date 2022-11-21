Yellow Pages Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
Y opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.37. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$12.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.69.
About Yellow Pages
