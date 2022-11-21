Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$12.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

About Yellow Pages

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.