Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $137,777.88 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $35.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

