Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

