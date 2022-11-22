424,479 Shares in Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 424,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 46.14% of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,688,000.

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Price Performance

UGCE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

