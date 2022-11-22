51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.73.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
