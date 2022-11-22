51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.73.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

