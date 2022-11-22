745,864 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 745,864 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

