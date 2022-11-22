89,170 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

