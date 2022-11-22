A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance
