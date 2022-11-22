Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 213,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,951,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.24.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

