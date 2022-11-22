Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.