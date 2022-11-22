Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,116.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,116.43.

Several analysts recently commented on ADYEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Adyen has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $29.29.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

