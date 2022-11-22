AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $4,525,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 247,114 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AerCap by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

