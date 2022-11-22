Aethlon Medical, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEMD. Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
