Aethlon Medical, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEMD. Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

AEMD opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

