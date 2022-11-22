Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 145,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

