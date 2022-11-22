Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.17.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 828,337 shares of company stock worth $93,790,105. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

