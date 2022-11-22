Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Airtel Africa Price Performance

Shares of AAF stock opened at GBX 117.30 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.33. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 106.54 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.05).

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.