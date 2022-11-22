Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Upgraded by SEB Equities to “Buy”

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Aker Carbon Capture ASA from 25.00 to 20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

AKCCF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

